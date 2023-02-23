In reply to a Feb. 10 letter, “Energy bill is a win for Minnesota,” I say nay! Unless you want blackouts in the middle of heat waves, ala California, and blackouts in the middle of the coldest weeks of the year, ala Texas. Then it is a win.
Xcel has already applied for rate increases of 12.2% for 2022, 4.8% for 2023, and an additional 4.2% for 2024. I feel sure the Public Utilities Commission will rubber-stamp approvals. That is over 21%, not counting compounding, and only takes us through 2024. No telling what the next round of increases will be. All to pay for the cost of “going green.”
Wind and solar panels just do not have the energy density to replace fossil fuels or nuclear energy. Wind is iffy and solar isn’t much good at night or when the panels are covered with snow. Unless you can store electricity in batteries, it must be generated at the instant it is called for by a customer. The batteries would have to be monstrous to even come close to filling the gap. The only way renewables are cheaper is with heavy subsidies by taxpayers.
And then there are the serious environmental impacts imposed by renewables. Huge amounts of rare-earth elements go into batteries and solar panels. These are for the most part mined in Africa and China. We can only guess who does the mining. When the life of a wind turbine blade is over, what do you do with it? It doesn’t break down in a landfill like a sheet of paper.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.