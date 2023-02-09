The passage of the 100% Clean Energy bill marks a historic shift in Minnesota policy! This bill passed through both governmental chambers and the governor said that he will sign it. This means that Minnesota will once again lead in the protection of our environment – for cleaner air, water, and healthier communities. Our current and future generations will benefit.
The cost of renewable energy has dropped significantly and will continue to decrease. This year, the naysaying of the oil industry and their think tank Center of the American Experiment did not carry the day. The future of renewable energy has proven to be reliable and bright. In many cases, renewable energy is already cheaper than fossil fuels.
This bill is a win for everyday Minnesotans! Over 80% of citizens supported this legislation. Our support is based on the improved environmental and climate results, reduced costs for renewables, and because it is the right thing to do.
The Legislature deserves a lot of credit for resisting the strong lobbying efforts of the oil and fossil fuel industry. They spent a lot of money lobbying to protect fossil fuel interests, profits, and the status quo. As a grandparent, I am so grateful that the Legislature took this step for our future. Many thanks to our local legislators who voted for the 100% Clean Energy bill, including Sen. Jim Carlson, Reps. Liz Reyer and Ruth Richardson.
Moreover, this is just the start of Minnesota responding to the critical and urgent needs to reduce the impacts of climate change. The 100% Clean Energy bill provides a framework for continuing our conversion to reduced carbon emissions in other industries. I look forward to continued support from our legislators for other environmental legislation measures proposed to pass yet this session.
