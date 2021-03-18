To the editor:

I am 91 years old and support the Minnesota End-of-Life Options Act. I don’t know if I might want to use this option or not, but I do know I want that option.

Letter writer Earl Bower presented several good arguments for the bill, and then letter writer Sharon Peterson (no relation) responded with several fears on how the option might be misused. The bill has safeguards in it that make these fears unfounded. The option has been in use in the state of Oregon for several years, and I am not aware of any violations.

I think discussion on any issue is a good thing but when one side uses the unfounded fear factor, I question their motive. An example of this is that the government will take your guns away if any reasonable gun control laws are passed.

Don Peterson

Burnsville

