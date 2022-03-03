Like many in Apple Valley, I was disappointed to learn our outstanding Democratic state Sen. Gregg Clausen will be stepping down at the end of this term, but now I have become excited about someone who I believe will be the best candidate to replace him, Justin Emmerich.
Justin, I discovered has the four characteristics I believe necessary to make an exceptional state senator for our district; Experience, depth of knowledge, a strong commitment to family, and progressive Democratic values. In addition, he is deeply respected and highly regarded by those whom he has worked for and with at the Minnesota Capitol.
A life-long Minnesotan, Justin has worked hard to meet his responsibilities and has done so from a very young age. A father early in life, Justin worked two jobs to pay his rent and for child care, and then he also worked harder to pay to put himself through college. After graduating he married the love of his life and, they are delighted to see their family grow this summer. Out of college, Justin turned an internship in the Minnesota Senate into a full-time job as the legislative assistant for Sen. Nick Frentz the current DFL assistant minority leader. Justin has experienced six consecutive legislative sessions learning the ins and outs of the lawmaking process firsthand while becoming well educated about the issues confronting our community and state.
Justin has done all this while earning universal respect from the DFL senators with whom he works, for his honesty, integrity, and work ethic. Justin is also well regarded by Republican opponents for his courteous nature. Justin as they say doesn’t just know his way around, he knows his stuff. Justin has learned what it takes to be a successful legislator, and how to build successful coalitions to get things done for his constituents and Minnesota.
We can find no better candidate. Join me in supporting Justin Emmerich.
