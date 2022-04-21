Russian aggression against Ukraine is frightening. Here we are, mostly isolated from the immediate dangers in that region, but not isolated from destabilization of the global energy market. Although the U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum, natural gas, and coal, we are seeing rising gasoline and diesel prices. This is not because of a shortage in the U.S. It’s because these commodities are in a world market. The Russian war could have an impact on our fuel prices for a long time. War and peace are tied to oil and natural gas. I would like to see us be less dependent on these fuels.
Fortunately, my wife and I switched to battery-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars before this started. Electric cars cost much less to “fuel” per mile and electricity prices are far more stable than gasoline. Sure, there are tradeoffs in making the switch, but there are fewer negatives and more positives each year as more models are rolling out. For example, our hybrid CUV meets the majority of our daily needs with electricity but can drive an unlimited distance on the occasional long trip using gasoline. It has the added advantage of keeping the car warmed or cooled without idling for those times when we are waiting to pick up another rider. It also has a high-power 120v outlet for camping or whatever.
There is an opportunity for you to see many of the electrified models available in Minnesota on May 7, from 12-3 p.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake (a couple miles west of the intersection of County Road 42 and Highway 13). Volunteer owners will be displaying their own cars and sharing their ownership experiences. More than 10 different models from many companies will be displayed, including Audi eTron, Ford Mach E, Kia, Mitsubishi, VW, Tesla and more. There might even be a Rivian SUV if we’re lucky.
