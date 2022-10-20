To the editor:

I watched the Oct. 13 debate between U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and her Republican opponent, held at the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. During her closing statement, she said, “Whether we agree or disagree, I will always listen to you, and I will always show up, and I will always take your questions.” I’ve lived in Burnsville for 40 years, and I’ve never had a more accessible U.S. representative. Her remarkable record of town halls (both in person and online) shows her commitment to reaching out to her entire constituency.

