I watched the Oct. 13 debate between U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and her Republican opponent, held at the Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount. During her closing statement, she said, “Whether we agree or disagree, I will always listen to you, and I will always show up, and I will always take your questions.” I’ve lived in Burnsville for 40 years, and I’ve never had a more accessible U.S. representative. Her remarkable record of town halls (both in person and online) shows her commitment to reaching out to her entire constituency.
In these supercharged times, Craig’s opponents want you to think she is far left. This defies logic. In a swing congressional district like Minnesota’s 2nd, a far-left candidate could not get elected once, let alone twice. To see where she lands on the ideology scale, visit the page about her on the independent website govtrack.us. There each member of the U.S. House of Representatives is plotted on a chart. Note that Craig is to the right of most Democrats and not far left of several Republicans. The nonpartisan Lugar Center has ranked Craig in the top 15% of U.S. representatives on its bipartisan index. And the nonpartisan Common Ground Committee has rated her as a bipartisan “Champion.”
As a moderate, Craig is the appropriate U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 2nd District. We can depend on her to be a moderating influence on the extremes we’re currently seeing in our politics. We really need that these days.
