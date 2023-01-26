To the editor:

In fewer than 90 days (before spring break), many school districts across the Minnesota will begin announcing staff and program cuts and other budget “re-alignments” in response to budget deficits driven primarily by unfunded state and federal mandates. Gov. Tim Walz and the legislature could fix it all next week by passing House File 18, which would direct about $850 million of the state’s surplus to close the “special education cross subsidy.”

