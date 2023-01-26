In fewer than 90 days (before spring break), many school districts across the Minnesota will begin announcing staff and program cuts and other budget “re-alignments” in response to budget deficits driven primarily by unfunded state and federal mandates. Gov. Tim Walz and the legislature could fix it all next week by passing House File 18, which would direct about $850 million of the state’s surplus to close the “special education cross subsidy.”
H.F. 18 was introduced on Jan. 4. Passage would be an easy win for schools and local property taxpayers. It also has carried bipartisan support – agreement was reached for a similar effort that was inexplicably abandoned by Legislative leaders at the end of the last session in May 2022.
Over the past two weeks, we’ve seen polarizing partisan issues with no urgency attached to them get fast tracked. But for this – the single most impactful and time-sensitive financial and policy priority facing Minnesota schools? Nothing. Not a meeting; not a hearing; and not a vote in any of the House committees it must pass through first.
This isn’t just my priority. This is the top priority issue for the Minnesota School Boards Association and the Association of Metropolitan School Districts.
Farmington Area Public School District is currently projecting a $5.7 million deficit while paying over $8 million for obligations made but not paid for in St. Paul and Washington, D.C. Special Education has never been adequately funded. Nearly every dollar of local property taxes goes to these costs, instead of lowering class sizes or enhancing learning programs as intended.
Passing a finance bill nearly everyone agrees on can’t wait until the end of the session this May. Holding it for passage amongst litany of other wish list items in an omnibus bill would also be unconscionable.
Governor Walz has suggested Minnesota should be the “best place for children.” We won’t get there without political leaders who prioritize the needs of children.
Please join me in writing to our legislators. Ask them to get moving on H.F. 18.
