To the editor:
When I built my house in 1974, Knudsen Rubbish was my hauler. At that time, my total annual rubbish bill was $42. Knudsen got bought out by Waste Management and my current quarterly bill annualizes at $602. In the last five years, my rubbish bill has increased on average over 8% annually and 47% in total. During this time, there was a major recession and inflation averaged less than 2%.
Add-ons such as Fuel/Environment charges have also been allowed to increase by 8 times – from $4.15 quarterly in 2007 to $32.04 currently. That is $128 annually for something that did not exist previous to 2007. In 2007, a gallon of gas averaged $2.80. In 2020, a gallon of gas averaged $2.66. Many residents simply cannot afford this service. Where is the political governance?
As an Eagan resident, I spoke with City Clerk Christina Scipioni who explained the difference between an open hauling system and a closed system. One of the reasons the City Council chose the open system is that by allowing a multitude of haulers to operate in Eagan, the competition will keep pricing in check. Seriously, this is like asking a fox to guard the henhouse! According to the city of Eagan’s website, as of 2019 (the most recent pricing provided), the lowest cost hauler was Advanced Disposal at $207 per year for a 95-gallon container. Since 2019, Advanced has been bought out by the highest price hauler in Eagan, Waste Management, and currently, Advanced’s rate is $357 per year … a 72% increase in two years. In Eagan, who’s the fox and who’s the hen? Prices have escalated unchecked. Scipioni stated that by choosing an open system, the city is restricted by the state from regulating hauler pricing. In other words, by choosing an open system the City Council is abdicating its responsibility to protect its citizens.
The City Council needs to do its job … switch to a closed system … monitor pricing and protect its citizens. Eagan’s current rubbish system needs responsible governance that safeguards its residents and removes the foxes from the henhouse.
Bruce Hebel
Eagan
