Congratulations to the Eagan Hockey Association and the city of Eagan on the construction of the refrigerated ice rink at Goat Hill Park. Any addition of outdoor ice for recreation in the winter is a good thing for residents who live near the park and for EHA members.
This addition, however, comes at the expense of the availability of outdoor ice rinks for Eagan residents as a whole. In recent years, skating rinks have been eliminated at many parks that serve the rest of the community. For example, Quarry, Pilot Knob, Woodhaven and Slater Acres parks no longer have rinks. The Eagan Parks Department has eliminated all but one of the “Class C” skating rinks that used to be maintained in smaller neighborhood parks.
These rinks were a great option for youth who did not have access to transportation but wanted to learn to skate.
According to representatives from the Eagan Parks Department, some of the funds that would be used for youth skating in the local parks have now been diverted to maintaining the refrigerated rink at Goat Hill.
Increasing and not decreasing winter recreational opportunities for all of Eagan’s neighborhoods sounds like good public policy to me. The Eagan City Council seems to agree. According to its 2020 park planning guide, “winter recreation activities are important” and “today’s youth remain at risk due to lack of overall physical activity.” It would be in the best interest of Eagan’s youth and families to reinstate these neighborhood rinks so that our youth could learn to skate and have ready access to an additional recreational opportunity in their neighborhoods during the winter months.
Can we please return to the days of local skating for all Eagan residents in the winter? Perhaps the EHA could contribute more to Goat Hill rink maintenance in order to free up funds for neighborhood skating rinks. It would be in the best interest of the EHA as more young people would know how to skate and be potential candidates to play hockey in Eagan.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.