More than a year of runaway inflation and now an inevitable recession are enough to shake families, retirees and small businesses alike. The hole is getting deep enough that we may not be able to climb out of it overnight – or in a single election – but it is important that we start with this election.
In northern Lakeville, we can do that by voting Zach Duckworth for state Senate and Jeff Witte for state House. Both are fiscal conservatives who will resist the urge to create a program for every problem and throw taxpayer dollars at every special interest that knocks on their doors.
They also understand that people are hurting with rising costs for everything from food to heating their homes, which means that in addition to holding the line on government spending, they need to be focused on permanent, meaningful tax relief, including eliminating the state tax on Social Security income.
Minnesota also needs legislators focused on making the state more of a land of opportunity for businesses large and small to grow. Currently, high taxes and overregulation put us at the bottom of many of those lists. Both Jeff Witte and Zach Duckworth have been endorsed by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, the Dakota County Regional Chamber, and the National Federation of Independent Business, all organizations focused on a strong economy to support a strong quality of life.
But more than their economically responsible ideas, Zach and Jeff are both servant leaders – one a military veteran, National Guardsman, and volunteer fireman and the other a 27-year police sergeant who dedicated his life to keeping our communities safe.
They are the team we need fighting for our families and businesses in St. Paul.
