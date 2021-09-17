To the editor:

I read a few weeks ago that state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, had been deployed to the Middle East. During the time that Senator Duckworth is defending our freedom, it seemed appropriate to highlight some work accomplished on behalf of Minnesota first responders.

As I watched and followed along with Senator Duckworth’s first legislative session, I noticed that he was particularly passionate about one piece of legislation. He authored and the Legislature passed the creation of the Minnesota 100 Club license plate. These plates are available to any Minnesotan wishing to support the families of Minnesota first responders. The proceeds from buying the license plates go to the Minnesota 100 Club, which is a volunteer nonprofit 501(c)3 organization whose sole purpose is to provide financial aid to surviving family members of first responders who are killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. At a time when our first responders need our support more than ever, this is a great way for all Minnesotans to show their gratitude.

Dale Johnson

Lakeville

