To the editor:
We have important choices this election. For the new Senate District 57 that includes Lakeville, Elko New Market and surrounding areas that choice is easy: Re-elect state Sen. Zach Duckworth.
As a former Lakeville School Board member, Duckworth uniquely understands the challenges facing our schools, and has represented us well on the Senate Education Committee. Last session, Duckworth fought to prioritize investments in literacy and closing the “Special Education Cross Subsidy” instead of the litany of new requirements and scattered spending that House DFL leaders insisted on. They ultimately sunk the bill.
Duckworth’s proposal would have helped students recover learning lost to forced school closures during the pandemic. It also would have closed the “Special Education Cross Subsidy” that’s burying public school districts across the state in unfunded federal and state mandates. That would have freed all school districts to focus on programs tailored to their students and prevented the coming wave of new operating levies.
As an officer in the Minnesota National Guard, Duckworth has led troops defending our national interests oversees. He has also helped protect our cities here at home the past few years. Duckworth also is a successful business leader; a model husband and father; and a great neighbor who is generous with his time and who keeps an open heart to find answers to questions and problems we face.
Our community and our state need Senator Duckworth’s leadership in St. Paul. The choice to elect Zach Duckworth could not be more clear.
Kyle Christensen
Lakeville
