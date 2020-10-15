To the editor:
We have two good men asking to represent Senate District 58. How do we choose? Let’s look at a couple of issues to examine how we would be represented.
Sen. Matt Little sat silent while Minneapolis was being burned and looted instead of urging Gov. Tim Walz to do something, anything! Those government officials in Minnesota who weren’t loudly and clearly demanding that the riots that overtook the peaceful protests be stopped immediately, they were complicit in endorsing the riots. Meanwhile, after Walz saw the damage he had done, Zach Duckworth was deployed as a member of the National Guard to stem the violence. He left his family during this time, causing anxiety for himself and his family, as none of us knew how long the violence would last or where it would go.
At a Chamber of Commerce forum, Mr. Duckworth provided a positive message of law and order, infrastructure development and reduction of government overreach. Mr. Little proposed “helping” businesses by providing better access to MNSure (a government program that competes with private) and proposing a mandate that businesses provide up to three months paid time off. He knows better than business owners about how they should attract and retain employees?
Mr. Little has ceded his authority as senator by continually voting to provide Governor Walz with peacetime emergency powers. These powers are supposed to be provided only under extremely serious situations when the Legislature is unable to convene and local governments don’t have the resources to deal with the situations. These standards for use are not met, yet Mr. Little is content with allowing the governor unchecked authority. The party for which Mr. Duckworth is running has continually challenged the governor’s sole authority and has pushed to be part of a “real” statewide solution.
In summary, Mr. Duckworth is a strong proponent of government providing equal “opportunity” while Mr. Little seems intent on creating social programs to ensure equal “outcomes” regardless of the efforts and hard work of individuals.
Zach Duckworth will better represent the constituents of Senate District 58.
Mel Simon
Lakeville
