To the editor:
During last week’s state Senate candidate forum in Lakeville I was extremely impressed by Zach Duckworth’s professional demeanor and honorable conduct. I appreciate that Zach is very clear on where he stands on the important issues of the day, and also puts forth ideas of what could be done to remedy them. Despite a few outbursts from his opponent, Zach stayed on message, spoke about what’s important to Minnesotans, and remained humble. His opponent appeared focused on political “double-speak” and supporting the continued “emergency shutdown” of our economy. Zach was much more concerned about the community, small businesses and finding solutions to their problems rather than allowing the forum to become overtaken by party politics and finger pointing. We need composed and steady leadership to get us through these difficult times, not someone who is prone to letting their emotions dictate their behavior. I commend Zach for refusing to participate in political grandstanding and for remaining positive while offering a message of hope. I’m confident that his leadership style will foster collaboration and help build relationships that will benefit our community and district.
Anita Hagstrom
Farmington
