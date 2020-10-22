To the editor:
As a first-generation American born to immigrant parents, I am compelled to share the importance of voting for the best qualified candidate in Senate District 58. My parents sacrificed everything they had to seek and live the “American Dream.” Their experiences taught me the importance of understanding how crucial it is to research and recognize critical characteristics of candidates. Zach Duckworth undoubtedly exemplifies two that are essential to bettering our community – servant leadership and first-hand experience.
As a veteran in the National Guard, first responder, small business owner and school board member Zach Duckworth has the unique set of skills, experience and perspective needed to represent our district given what Minnesota is currently facing. His exemplary achievements have shown the magnitude of his servant leadership. Zach has always managed to lead with others’ best interests at heart. He has been instrumental in helping people develop, perform and excel in the field at deployment, within his business or within the community. We’ve seen just how critical it is for our leaders to understand how to lead knowing how it will impact the community and how to employ resources during times of emergency – Zach has actually done it.
Zach has been trained and activated to deal with civil unrest as a soldier in the guard and would bring that knowledge and expertise to contribute to the safety of our communities. As a first responder he works with law enforcement and understands how critical they are. He doesn’t just talk about supporting police officers – Zach works alongside them. As a business owner he faces the challenges that all business owners face during this period of uncertainty and restrictions. Zach doesn’t just sympathize with small businesses and their employees, he’s in the trenches with them fighting for their ability to earn a living and provide for their families. As a school board member Zach has seen firsthand the challenges our schools, teachers and students are facing this year – he will bring attention to what we need and find solutions.
Zach Duckworth has the well-rounded experience, perspective and servant leadership we need representing us at the Capitol.
Nicol Rinderknecht
Farmington
