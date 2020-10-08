To the editor:
Residents of Lakeville have watched the political career of Matt Little for some time now. His energy, friendliness and drive in his work a a City Council member, and then mayor, have endeared him to many people. In these nonpartisan city roles it was easier to imagine him as the “bipartisan” politician he claims to be. However, serving in the Minnesota state Senate he is truly a Democrat, voting in line with his party consistently, and holding to many policies and positions that are not in line with a majority of the people he represents. Thankfully, residents of Senate District 58 in Lakeville and Farmington have a better choice. I encourage everyone here to vote for Zach Duckworth for state Senate. Zach is also a young, energetic, friendly, hard-working community servant with proven experience serving as chair of the District 194 Board of Education. Zach’s values, positions and policies are a much closer match with the majority of this district’s residents than Matt Little’s.
Steve Rajavuori
Lakeville
