To the editor:
My family fled to the United States from Cuba many years ago. It has given me a unique life perspective that has allowed me to truly understand and appreciate the freedoms afforded to us in America. I’ve known Zach Duckworth for years and have always respected his service to our state, country and community. His record of service as a veteran and volunteer firefighter speak volumes regarding his personal character and integrity.
More recently I’ve come to know where Zach stands on the political issues of today and I couldn’t be more reassured to know that he’s committed to protecting our individual freedoms. My family and I have seen firsthand what happens when freedom is eroded by force or complacency. We need leaders like Zach who will be a guardian of the liberties we hold dear and the constitutionally granted rights that come with being an American.
He has spent a life of service protecting us in uniform and responding to those in need during emergencies. Our state is in need of help and facing significant challenges – once again, Zach has raised his hand and stepped forward to be of service. I ask you to join me in supporting a leader who can help us navigate the obstacles before us while protecting and defending our freedoms. Please vote for Zach Duckworth for State Senate.
Zaida Scoles
Farmington
