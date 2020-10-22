To the editor:

As the leader of Minnesota’s largest law enforcement association, I’m writing to make clear our endorsement of Zach Duckworth and hope District 58 residents will support him for election to the state Senate.

Zach Duckworth will work tirelessly in support of public safety and keeping Minnesotans safe. While some at the Legislature wish to defund and abolish police departments, Zach Duckworth believes strongly in public safety, and supporting those who protect and serve, such as police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and more. He is committed to smart policies that work for the district.

On behalf of our association and members of law enforcement, we urge that district residents vote for Zach Duckworth.

Brian Peters

St. Paul

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association executive director

