To the editor:
I am giving a shout out to state Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, for his leadership for our community. During the 2021 legislative session, he authored many bills that were signed into law, several of which demonstrate his strong commitment to investing and improving our community’s infrastructure. As a local businessman, he recognizes the transportation needs of our growing community.
One of the bills Senator Duckworth authored will initiate the planning process needed for looking into expanding and upgrading the busy I-35 and County Road 50 interchange. He also passed a bill to provide engineering funding to Trunk Highways 3, 55 and 77. Due to Senator Duckworth’s work, Lakeville is one of only two sites in the state to start the pilot program for same day driver’s license printing.
I am looking forward to seeing the progress on these projects in the coming years and watching Senator Duckworth’s work at the Capitol. I thank him for his service to our community, state and nation.
Christine Zimmer
Lakeville
