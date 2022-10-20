To the editor:
I am supporting Bill Droste 100% for county commissioner, and I hope other District 4 Dakota County residents will join me. Bill is one of the most knowledgeable, respectful candidates and perfect for the job of county commissioner.
Bill would serve that role well, with his track record and extensive knowledge of Dakota County, his 20 years of experience as the mayor of Rosemount, and his fair, honest and respectful way he listens to people.
I have known and worked with Bill for about 15 years, I have watched him support his city residents, teaching his students, working with mentees, his clients and his friends. He is such a growth minded, open minded, forward thinker. I don’t think we could find a better representative of our county, with more integrity and accountability. I have appreciated his kindness and fairness working with clients, trusted him with my clients, and watching his experience in dealing with all types of people with the city, county and in business.
He has served and volunteered on many boards, committees, and teams. His knowledge of real estate and property development would be a great asset as a county commissioner. His strengths of listening and problem solving are a rare trait these days. He has real common sense and is truly the most qualified.
He has led a life of service his entire life – his big family, served his country, his community, his willingness to always stand up and help. I am a lifetime resident of Eagan, and I want people who care about our communities and people who really care about representing us.
So I hope District 4 residents will join me in November and vote Droste for county commissioner.
Krista Klingebiel Nelson
Eagan
