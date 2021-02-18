To the editor:
Are you doing some de-cluttering during these pandemic days? If so, have you found some eyeglasses that you no longer use? The Burnsville Lions need them. No, we are not going blind, but we can give them to people who are. According to the International Lions website, approximately 1.1 billion people around the world have vision impairments that could be corrected with a pair of glasses. Eighty-nine percent of these people live in developing countries where adequate eye care is not readily available. Unused glasses could give a child a chance to get a better education, an adult an opportunity for better employment, or a senior a way to be more independent.
Burnsville Lions collect eyeglasses year-round. In the past year we have collected more than 5,000 pairs. These glasses are then cleaned, sorted and delivered to needy people around the world by teams that include vision professionals. Our colorful plastic collection containers are located around the Burnsville and Savage communities in many churches, schools, eye clinics, the Burnsville YMCA, post office, city hall, and Valley Natural Foods. We also collect used hearing aids in these containers. For a complete list of locations and more information about our club, see our website at e-clubhouse.org/sites/burnsville.
Thank you for your past donations. You have made a difference in so many lives.
Anita Johnson
Burnsville Lions eyeglasses chair
