I suffer from an incredibly rare auto-immune disease that not many people, including doctors, know about.
The symptoms are horrible to deal with, and for years I met with numerous doctors looking for relief. Eventually, I visited the Mayo Clinic and thanks to the incredible team there, we were able to find a treatment plan that works for me. I am so grateful that these medications were available given my uncommon health situation.
I recently read that our state lawmakers are considering implementing a “prescription drug affordability board,” and I worry that this type of effort could risk the development of new treatments for rare disease patients.
Prescription drug affordability boards work to set the prices of medications, but in doing so, they can also restrict resources needed for drug research and development. While I was fortunate enough to find a medication that works for me, not every patient is so lucky. I wouldn’t want any type of legislation reducing the chances in finding a new, rare disease treatment.
If our elected leaders are trying to help patients get the care they need, they should look into the practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers. PBMs have significant control over prescription medications with little to no oversight. By simply holding PBMs accountable, patients can access the medications they need and researchers can continue to work to bring new medications to market. I hope our leaders make the right choice.
