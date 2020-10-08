To the editor:
Soon a statue for the late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be erected in D.C. I am in favor of this. Honoring her legacy is a worthy reminder of her philosophy and work.
The idea that destroying symbols of America’s past portents good, is a recipe for nihilism! The contagion that spreads these acts of destruction causes unforeseen damage even beyond that which could be envisioned by those refusing to take immediate steps to curb it.
Today the name and legacy of President Woodrow Wilson is to be erased from memory by destroying public symbols of him and his works. As one who has long been disgusted by his executive orders and policies of racism and his establishment of untouchable federal bureaucracies, I do not want his legacies obliterated. Many of us long knew of his horrific racist practices and the all-controlling tentacles of what is now often identified as the “Deep State.” To eliminate his name and the symbols of his life may help us forget him but it will also obscure so many opportunities to learn of the forces intrinsic in human nature that engender such acts. More importantly, we must find ways to reign in the unrestrained power of those with evil designs from using it to destroy the liberty and rights of all. Destroying monuments will not accomplish this!
For those determined to tear down the icons of some who have had a significant impact on history but deemed to have flaws, I ask who among us is without sin? Are we to denounce the history of those who made such great strides in advancing liberty, the arts, science, and the humanities have their memories erased because they too had flaws? Let those who have never committed a misdeed be the first to hurl rocks and commit crimes of destruction so that only the icons, which they deem suitable, survive!
Richard Iffert
Eagan
