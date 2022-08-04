Minnesota is considering the legalization of marijuana.
It is a recipe for destroying the lives of our youth and secondly innocent people.
States that have legalized marijuana are witnessing a 6% increase in car crashes that drivers are using marijuana. Deaths have increased 4%. No increases in crashes were seen in states that had not legalized marijuana. This data comes from a study in six states with legalized marijuana against six states that do not have legalized marijuana.
Many legislators will tell you the tax revenue from the sales of legal marijuana will benefit the state.
However, the truth is that the dramatic increase in emergency room and urgent care by individuals experiencing marijuana schizophrenia has exceed the state’s tax benefit. No one can deny that marijuana use affects reaction time, road tracking, lane keeping and attention, all of which can make a crash more likely.
My son-in-law works in the construction industry in Colorado and those companies are unable to meet their contracts for lack of help. Too many people think they have a right to get high at lunch and then go operate heavy equipment or work on a roof. This has made these companies liable for company-ending insurance claims from the injuries and deaths that occur following use of marijuana while on the job.
In addition, the sale of illegal marijuana remains the same and enriches the drug cartels and drug dealers because they can sell their marijuana for more money and still undercut the legal price of marijuana from state authorized store fronts.
Stand up for our citizens’ safety.
Tell your legislators to vote no to legalized marijuana.
