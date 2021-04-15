To the editor:
Dogs and cats are both great house pets to have. Dogs have lots of energy so they need to be outside a lot. They love to play with people and other dogs and they are super cuddly. Dogs also have a bad side. They will dig lots of holes unless you train them not to. They love to chew things like shoes and gloves. Some dogs have a lot of hair so they may need haircuts and brushing. They tend to shed a lot of hair onto the floor.
Cats are small animals that don’t require a lot of care. They love to climb tall things and chase string. Cats also aren’t the best thing either. They will track litter all around the house and knock things over. They also like to chew items like cords, strings or really anything.
In my opinion I think that dogs are better because they will treat you like a good person.
Logan Schnitzler
Farmington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.