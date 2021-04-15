To the editor:
Most Minnesotans agree that dogs are members of one’s family and a source of unconditional love. That is why Minnesota should pass a pending humane pet store bill, Senate File 370/House File 858, that prohibits the sale of puppy mill puppies in pet stores.
It is well documented that most pet store puppies come from inhumane commercial dog breeding facilities known as puppy mills. In these facilities, a breeding dog can spend her whole life in a stacked wire cage just six inches longer than her body. She may never feel grass beneath her paws, never get to run and stretch her legs, or feel the happiness brought on by a good belly scratch. In a puppy mill a mother dog can be bred until her body wears out, and then she can be abandoned or destroyed, all so her puppies can be sold in pet stores.
There are more than 140 pet stores in Minnesota that operate successfully without selling puppies. They focus on selling quality products and services and many also choose to co-host adoption events with animal shelters and rescues. These stores are not just profitable, they are better for animals and consumers.
Maine, Maryland, California, and over 370 localities across the nation, including St. Paul, Roseville, Carver, and Eden Prairie, have enacted humane pet store laws. The time is now for Minnesota to move entirely to this humane pet store model by passing S.F. 370/H.F. 858.
Winnie Schultz
Burnsville
