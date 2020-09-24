To the editor:
We undersigned veterans all live in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, we differ in ages, in military experiences, and even in political party affiliations. But we’ve all had enough of President Donald Trump’s disparaging words and harmful actions directed at those who have served in our country’s military. We veterans swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. So did Mr. Trump. We honored our oath with our service in the military and throughout our civilian lives. How about Mr. Trump?
He attacked decorated military veterans including the late Sen. John McCain about whom he said, “He’s not a war hero. ... I like people who weren’t captured.” He even ridiculed the Gold Star parents of an American officer killed in action in Iraq. He repeatedly spewed his contempt for members of our military who sacrificed their lives in service to our country by calling them “losers” and “suckers.” We find his disdain for the military and the cowardly silence from Republican politicians abhorrent.
As commander in chief, he has the authority (which he has used) to put Americans in harm’s way. The military must follow his orders even as he belittles and dismisses their sacrifices — even in the face of reports that Russia paid bounties for killing our soldiers — and he does nothing about it. The response to his actions from Republican politicians? Traitorous silence.
He insulted the country’s top military officials when he said, “I wouldn’t go to war with you people. ... You’re a bunch of dopes and babies.” The response from Republican politicians? Fearful silence.
As a candidate, he sent funds raised for a veterans’ benefit effort to the Donald J. Trump Foundation instead of the promised veterans’ charities. Fortunately, a court ordered his corrupt foundation to shut down because of fraud. The response from Republican politicians? Detestable silence.
Duty. Honor. Service. Courage. These are not mere words. They were hallowed creeds when we served in the military. They still are. We know that serving a cause greater than oneself is the highest calling. We also know that he cannot comprehend this concept of service above self.
He is unfit for service. The response from Republican politicians? Repugnant silence.
Paul Armour, Army, 1967-69, Apple Valley
Kelly Bankole, Air Force and Air Force Reserve, 1985-2007, Lakeville
Paul Brower, Air Force, 1967-86, Eagan
Robert F. Mokos, Air Force, 1971-77, Burnsville
and 11 other veterans
