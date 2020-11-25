To the editor:
Some local, state and federal elections might not have gone the way many of us hoped and worked for. But we will continue to work to insure that the state and federal Constitutions and the rule of law are upheld. We will work to insure election integrity. Aversely, we won’t curl up in the fetal position, require safe spaces in schools or places of employment, or demand absurd institutional changes just to rig elections in our favor. Do not despair patriots. The Republic survives.
Kevin Schleppenbach
Apple Valley
