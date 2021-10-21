To the editor:
District 196 School Board meetings have become the latest spot for division and discord within our communities. There is a clear division between educators/teachers unions and parents. Rather than trying to unite the two factions, current School Board members have chosen to foster the division by choosing to side with one group while ignoring the other. This has a negative effect not only on the community as a whole but has also filtered down to our children.
If parents and educators are not able to partner and collaborate on decisions to best serve our children, we are doing them a disservice. We have to find school representatives who can unite the two groups so we can provide our students with the strong support system they need to be successful within the educational process.
Kim Bauer, Curtis Henry, and Kayla Hauser are that voice of reason who can unite the two groups. All three have strong ties to the community. Kim has lived in this community for the last six years and is involved in the literacy program at Greenleaf Elementary. She was also a teaching assistant at Iowa State University, so she understands the complexities that come with teaching. Curtis has spent a lot of time volunteering at various schools in our district and has gotten to know many staff members giving him a unique perspective from a parent’s standpoint. Kayla grew up in this area and went to school in the district which gives her a unique look into the inner workings of our schools.
As a parent of three children, an educator myself and spouse to an educator I can wholeheartedly suggest Kim, Curtis and Kayla for School Board!
Please vote for Kim, Curtis, and Kayla as the unifying voice for District 196.
Amber Orr
Rosemount
