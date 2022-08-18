Fifteen years ago, then-Superintendent John Currie suggested formation of a foundation for District 196. Today, the District 196 Foundation focuses on eliminating barriers to learning and funding critical student needs in close partnership with current Superintendent Mary Kreger and district staff.
We’re an all-volunteer board focused on equity across District 196. Our efforts are grounded in the belief that all students should have an opportunity to learn and grow to reach their full potential. In 2019, we hosted our first fundraising event, raising more than $15,000 to support core programs that help ensure all students have weekend meals, a band instrument to play and grade level-appropriate books to read.
Unfortunately, we were unable to host fundraising events in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic – so we’re excited to host our second annual District 196 Celebration on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Minnesota Vikings Museum. Enjoy live music, a tour of the museum, hors d’ouevres, a cash bar, and a short program.
The event is open to all. Tickets are $50 per person ($30 is tax deductible). If you’re unable to attend, consider making a donation to sponsor someone who would like to attend but cannot afford the ticket. And if you’re interested in attending but can’t afford the ticket, email us at District196Foundation@gmail.com. Space is limited, so register at district196foundation.org.
While we hope to see you at this event, we also welcome donations to our core programs. A donation of $215 provides a student with food each weekend throughout the year. A donation of $100 restores an instrument for an aspiring musician. And, a donation of $35 provides 10 books for a student.
In addition, the Foundation supports other important efforts – such as a 2020 student-led project called “Period Poverty,” organized to provide no-cost student access to feminine hygiene products throughout the district.
These programs depend on support from people who share our commitment to ensuring all students have equal opportunity to learn. Register for the celebration event, donate, or learn more at our website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.