To the editor:
I serve the students and families of District 196 Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan as an early childhood occupational therapist. At the core, my job is to help kids play and learn. Yes, my job is as awesome as it sounds.
I love my job, and I love my students. But, love is not passive. Love is an action.
Loving my students in the classroom and on the playground isn’t enough — especially for kids of color and kids with disabilities. Loving my students means I need to use my voice outside of the school walls to advocate for them: We must work together to make system changes to support all kids. In order to make system changes, we need School Board members who will support equity work.
District 196 students, families, and staff need School Board members who recognize that continued equity work is vital to creating safe, welcoming and successful school experiences for all community members.
Neuroscience teaches us that students need to feel safe and loved in order to learn. Having school board members who will support District 196’s commitment to equity and inclusion efforts will help ensure we are working toward meeting those needs of safety, love and belonging so that the district can achieve its mission of educating students to reach their full potential.
Dr. Dena Simmons said: “Every child deserves an education that guarantees the safety to learn in the comfort of one’s skin.” In District 196, we must continue to create schools where this is the reality for all students — not just some.
District residents should vote on or before Nov. 2 for Art Coulson, Sakawdin Mohamed and Bianca Virnig to ensure the community can continue creating more equitable and just schools for all. As Paul Wellstone so wisely said: “We all do better when we all do better.”
Katie Sytniak
St. Paul
District 196 educator
