To the editor:
On July 27, the Lakeville School Board agreed to put the question of adding a seventh School Board seat to an official vote at their Aug. 10 meeting. As a parent of children in Lakeville public schools, and as a community member, I want to thank them for this commonsense decision and ask that School Board members vote yes to adding this issue to the November 2021 ballot.
More than 500 Lakeville parents and residents have asked the School Board to do just one thing: Put the question of whether we should add a School Board seat on the Nov. 2, 2021, ballot. That action will allow the ultimate decision about the number of seats to be determined by the ISD 194 community.
In this highly-charged atmosphere where the relationship between the board and the community is being regularly tested, adding this question to the November ballot would be a great way to show Lakeville parents that their voices are being heard by their School Board. This is non-political common ground.
During the work session, most of the board members discussed their support for democracy and for that I am grateful. Some, however, followed their declaration with, “but,” and an excuse for why we should wait years to vote for a seventh member. People who desire a true democracy don’t add a conjunction or clause to their support for a democratic process. Should we really spend any more time thinking through different “what-if” scenarios regarding adding a seventh seat? One would get the feeling that there are some board members who would like to do exactly that.
Let the Lakeville community decide whether the School Board should have six or seven members. This is what true democracy looks like; this is what true democracy requires of our elected leaders. I strongly urge Lakeville School Board members to vote “yes” on Aug. 10.
Katie Brown
Lakeville
