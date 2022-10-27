I’ve known Becky DeWilde and the DeWilde family for over 10 years, and she would be a phenomenal addition to the Farmington School Board. As her neighbor and fellow community member, I would highly recommend voting for her this November. Her integrity and passion for this community as a whole is evident in how she carries herself.
Students, families, and community members are looking for leaders to unite us around a shared vision of high-quality neighborhood schools for every student in Farmington. As public schools are battling declining enrollment, increased segregation, and fiscal responsibility, it is critical that our board includes members who will carefully consider the decisions necessary to address those problems.
Becky has a great deal of experience in the district, as she has children ranging from age 18 (Farmington High School graduate), 17, 13, all the way down to her youngest at 4 just entering the Farmington education system. This experience has given her a unique perspective on how she can help assist in policy, parent/student engagement, fiscal responsibility, and accountability.
Let’s get back to the basics this November and help provide support to teachers, students, and the community. This November vote for Becky DeWilde for the Farmington School Board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.