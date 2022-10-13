As a Farmington Area Schools parent, I’m writing to show my support for Becky DeWilde for District 192 School Board. Becky and I knew each other through 4-H when we were students ourselves and reconnected five years ago through our children. Becky’s integrity, thoughtful listening, and problem-solving skills make her well-suited for this role.
Becky is a stay-at-home mother of four. She has a variety of experience with education and Farmington schools: Her oldest graduated this past May from Farmington High School, her youngest has yet to start school, and she is currently homeschooling one of her daughters. She serves on the Tiger Sharks Swim Club, Farmington High Boosters Club, at church, as well as volunteering with Dakota County 4-H programs.
Becky has a clear vision for the district (quality basics of education, parent engagement, fiscally-responsible budget with accountability and transparency) that she will promote. She will also listen and engage respectfully with other board members, parents, and students to implement policies that benefit all students. I believe in Becky’s ability as an avid learner herself to stay curious, pay attention, ask questions, and listen - in fact, she has been knocking on doors to do these very things.
I will be voting for Becky DeWilde on November 8 because I know she cares for the community of Farmington and our students.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.