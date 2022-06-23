So, another school massacre. There have now been 119 of them since 2018. Yes, 119! Why do we allow this madness to continue? The answer is simple. Over the years, the NRA has become one of the most powerful lobbies in Washington, D C. They have enormous clout with Republican lawmakers who are heavily funded by the NRA and who have literally sold their souls to this corrupted benefactor. Millions of dollars have now been given to these conservative lawmakers who love their power and will do nothing to address this tragic development in America. Active shooter events have risen sharply in the last four years.
We had a ban on assault weapons but President G.W. Bush foolishly bowed to the gun lobby and allowed the ban to expire. Since then, the number of killings involving AR-15 assault rifles has tripled. Guns are now the leading cause of death for children in America. And we now have the best equipped mass murderers on the planet. The NRA has successfully turned America into a veritable shooting gallery. So, what to do?
Start by defunding the NRA. Much of the money sent their way eventually goes to bribe some GOP lawmaker to vote against any reasonable or sensible gun legislation. We need to expose every Republican (and a few Dems too) who accept NRA money and who promise in exchange to oppose any and all sensible gun laws. Second, we need to vote these politicians out of office before we have another massacre, which surely will happen if we do nothing. There was some hope for legislative action after Sandy Hook but the GOP opposed all reasonable proposed changes to the law. As a result, nothing changed and America is now telling the world that we think it’s OK to kill our children. Stupid beyond belief. And so are those who continue to block the passage of sensible and effective gun legislation.
