During the week of April 11, Dakota Electric members will receive ballots for the 2022 Dakota Electric Board elections that must be returned no later than April 28. These are exciting times in the electric utility industry. Accelerating energy efficiency measures like smart grids and heat pumps promise to reduce electricity use. However, that reduction will be more than offset by increasing beneficial electrification for heat, hot water, cooking and electric vehicles. Thankfully, clean energy generation is booming and related costs are the lowest they have ever been. To take advantage, we need to be nimble and work with our power generation and transmission partner (Great River Energy) to quickly adapt to ensure affordability and reliability. With this in mind, I signed up to run for the board to represent my fellow Dakota Electric owner/members in District 1 and challenge a 10-year incumbent. I have since recognized that another challenger in District 1, Raj Rajan (also from Lakeville) has the qualifications and experience in the energy sector best suited to represent members on the board this year. Even though members will see both our names on the ballot, I strongly support Raj’s candidacy and urge members to vote for him for District 1.
