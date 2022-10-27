To the editor:

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Matt Little since we were law school classmates in 2011. We spent many hours in school figuring out property law together at one or another of the Caribou Coffees in Lakeville back when he was a member of Lakeville City Council. I am now a partner at a boutique litigation firm after having worked for years at one of the largest firms in the Twin Cities. I am writing because, having recently moved to Eagan, I can confidently say that Dakota County is most fortunate to have Matt on the ballot for Dakota County attorney.

