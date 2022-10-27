I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Matt Little since we were law school classmates in 2011. We spent many hours in school figuring out property law together at one or another of the Caribou Coffees in Lakeville back when he was a member of Lakeville City Council. I am now a partner at a boutique litigation firm after having worked for years at one of the largest firms in the Twin Cities. I am writing because, having recently moved to Eagan, I can confidently say that Dakota County is most fortunate to have Matt on the ballot for Dakota County attorney.
In the years I’ve known Matt, I have observed that he is a terrific lawyer — to whom I have referred clients in his private practice — who any number of the elite large (or small) firms in town would happily hire. He graduated at the top of our class. His practical knowledge of the law stands up next to anyone I practice with and against to this day. He’s comfortable in a courtroom and he’s comfortable making the hard legal decisions behind the scenes. Simply put, he’s a real lawyer. Instead of choosing the money, he has chosen a path of public service. These are the types of people we need in offices like county attorney — a skilled attorney who chooses public service not because it’s the only job he can get, but because he will be great at the job, because he cares about the residents of this county, and because our community will be better for his service.
Dakota County will be safer and more just with Matt as county attorney. I will proudly cast my ballot for him this November and I hope Dakota County residents will join me.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.