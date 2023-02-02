To the editor:

In this new year the local CROP Hunger Walk committee and participants continue to give thanks to those people and organizations who work to address local and global hunger. The South of the River CROP Hunger Walk celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 and has raised over $167,000 to help provide sustainable food sources for local families in Minnesota and around the world challenged by poverty, the pandemic, and changing weather patterns. In 2022 our walkers and supporting organizations raised $19,000, 25% of which was donated to the food bank Second Harvest Heartland, and 75% to partners serving people in dozens of countries, even during the pandemic. We collected 613 pounds of food and paper goods, donated to the Shakopee resource center food shelf of the CAP agency.

