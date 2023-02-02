In this new year the local CROP Hunger Walk committee and participants continue to give thanks to those people and organizations who work to address local and global hunger. The South of the River CROP Hunger Walk celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2022 and has raised over $167,000 to help provide sustainable food sources for local families in Minnesota and around the world challenged by poverty, the pandemic, and changing weather patterns. In 2022 our walkers and supporting organizations raised $19,000, 25% of which was donated to the food bank Second Harvest Heartland, and 75% to partners serving people in dozens of countries, even during the pandemic. We collected 613 pounds of food and paper goods, donated to the Shakopee resource center food shelf of the CAP agency.
CROP Hunger Walks take place nationwide in communities large and small and raise millions of dollars for local and worldwide hunger needs. Each walk is sponsored by the ecumenical, top-rated Church World Service. St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville sponsored our first South of the River CROP Walk in 2013 and hosted our walk in 2022.
In 2022 churches and organizations that participated in the walk included All Saints Lutheran (Eagan), Boy Scout Troop 292, Nativity Episcopal (Burnsville), Open Circle Church (Burnsville), The Potter’s House Ministry (Burnsville), Presbyterian Church of the Apostles (Burnsville), River Hills United Methodist Church (Burnsville), Rosemount High School National Honor Society, St. James Lutheran (Burnsville), Spirit of Life Presbyterian (Apple Valley), and many neighbors in the south metro.
Each CROP Hunger Walk is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages, children, youth, and adults, to learn more about hunger and to support efforts to address hunger among our neighbors next door and across the globe. It’s as easy as walking a mile in a neighbor’s shoes. All individuals and organizations are welcome to join. The 2023 South of the River CROP Hunger Walk will take place the first or second Sunday afternoon in October and will begin at St. James Lutheran Church in Burnsville. To participate in the walk this year please contact me at pnordhem@icloud.com.
Paula Nordhem
2023 South of the River CROP Hunger Walk committee coordinator
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.