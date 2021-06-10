To the editor:
A significant plank of President Biden’s American Jobs Plan will combat climate change by making the U.S. a leader in the clean energy economy. Electrifying our grid with 100% clean energy and rebuilding our aged infrastructure with modern, energy- and water-efficient technology will spark millions of sustainable and good-paying union jobs.
But is our workforce prepared for these jobs of the future?
To get ahead of the curve, Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, have introduced the 21st Century Workforce Partnerships Act of 2021. This legislation will expand school to business partnerships, show students a variety of career options at a younger ages, and challenge outdated assumptions about manufacturing. These steps will ensure Minnesotans are well trained for the jobs of the future.
As a dad concerned about both jobs and the environment for my children, it’s exciting to see our elected officials in Washington not only fighting climate change, but also creating 21st century jobs in the process.
John Wells
Eagan
