We are proud of the recent bills introduced by U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, to limit lobbying by members of Congress once they leave office and to reduce perks taken by some in Congress that are out-of-line with current business practice. Craig’s bills are needed to discourage conflicts of interest, thereby helping assure that Congress works on behalf of the public interest rather than big monied interests. This legislation sends the right message and protects the taxpayer by containing excess costs.
A recent letter writer (Letter: Bill attempts are virtue signaling, May 26) suggested that Craig’s bills were simply “virtue signaling” with proposals that will never be enacted. This is misguided thinking. We need to start somewhere to make needed ethical reforms. And taking parting shots at Craig, that she should just adopt these rules for herself, simply deflects the message from the needed changes.
In fact, Craig’s proposed legislation has bipartisan support by both liberal and conservative representatives in Congress. For example, both conservative Ted Cruz and liberal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are considering similar legislation. Cruz even stated: “here is something I don’t say often: on this point I agree with AOC. Indeed, I have long called for a lifetime ban on former members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation.”
Note that Craig has been praised for her bipartisan leadership, being in the top 15% of bipartisan leaders in Congress.
I can’t wait to vote for Angie Craig in this coming election! Please join me in helping her win her second term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.