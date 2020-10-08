To the editor:
Republicans and Democrats don’t often agree. Their Washington bickering is enough to give even the most patient person a headache. But one thing both parties do agree on is that our health care system is broken. With premiums shooting up faster every year and the cost of prescription drugs, especially insulin, continuing to rise, I want a leader in Washington who works with both parties to fight for better healthcare in this country. Luckily, in the 2nd District, we have that fighter in Angie Craig.
Angie worked in health care for nearly 20 years. She knows firsthand what’s broken in our health care system. That’s probably why she’s introduced and co-sponsored more than 100 bills dedicated to bringing down the cost of health care in her first term alone. She knows we need to always protect people with pre-existing conditions, while sitting down with anyone in Congress who wants to get the job done. She’s fought to import cheap, safe medications from Canada, to provide a public health care option for all Americans to increase competition in the market, and to stop big pharma from stifling the innovation of cheaper generic medications that are more affordable for Minnesotans. I know that when it comes to working for the health of Minnesota, Angie Craig will always be the first one to get in the fight to make sure that we fix what’s broken about health care in America.
Charles Letourneau
Burnsville
