We need Angie Craig to return to Congress to continue her work on behalf of the citizens of the 2nd District.
Angie spends her time in Washington, D.C., working to benefit us. She was a successful business executive before she went to Congress and brings those skills with her along with a desire to improve the lives of 2nd District citizens.
For example, Angie has voted yes for affordable health care and health care rights, yes for preexisting condition coverage, yes for voting rights, yes for ERA ratification extension, yes for COVID relief for individuals and businesses, yes for women’s pay equity, yes for gun safety, yes for renewable energy, yes for veterans benefits, yes for marriage equality, yes for affordable childcare, yes for inflation reduction, yes for union right to organize, yes for protecting the election process, yes for full broadband coverage, yes for CHIPS: American Technology and Manufacturing Investments, yes for lower taxes for those earning under $400,000, yes for a $35/month insulin price cap and lower prescription prices and yes for climate change action.
Every citizen has the opportunity to have their voice heard, and our nation depends on each of us doing our part to ensure the success of our democracy. Register to vote make one’s voice heard and then vote for those who will protect your values. I will be voting for Democrats up and down the ticket.
