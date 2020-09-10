To the editor:
While many politicians pay lip service to supporting veterans, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, actually shows up and gets the work done. She continuously demonstrates her tenacious concern and advocacy for all military veterans and those who currently serve.
Craig pushed for improvements in health care and mental health services for veterans in the FY2021 appropriations package – including an amendment that she authored to increase the VA’s Rural Health Resource Centers funding by $1.5 million, and increasing suicide prevention outreach by more than $90 million to $300 million. She joined in a bipartisan letter to the president, secretary of defense, and FEMA administrator calling on the administration to ensure that National Guard members called up to aid in the fight against COVID-19 would receive the federal benefits they had earned. And here in Minnesota, Craig is urging the Mayo Clinic to accept TRICARE as a network provider, which would give over 7,000 veterans in Wabasha and Goodhue counties access to health care.
As a 21-year veteran of the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve, I am proud to support Angie Craig. I know she will continue to fight for veterans in the 2nd District and throughout our nation.
Kelly Bankole
Lakeville
