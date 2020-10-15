To the editor:
For some comparative perspective on the voting record of U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, the website ProPublica shows she votes the same as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) 97% of the time, and Craig votes the same 90% of the time as Congresswoman Ilan Omar (D-Minnesota). With so much clutter from every candidate’s political commercials and campaign rhetoric, I found these comparisons helpful in clarifying Craig’s political identity.
Bruce Schulzetenberg
Eagan
