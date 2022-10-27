To the editor:
Elections provide our choice of elected officials to be in charge of the government and be our voices representing us in government. Sifting through all the available information for selecting a candidate can be overwhelming.
Assertions and accusations made by groups not based in Minnesota advocating that a certain candidate be elected are meant to manipulate the voters by making them angry or afraid and should not be taken into consideration. Each candidate’s qualifications based on their experience, abilities, and knowledge about the duties of the position they are seeking should be the criteria for earning a vote.
Debates may be helpful in comparing candidates but many candidates just keep repeating talking points regardless of the question asked. Voters should receive more than statements just blaming the incumbents for issues not under their direct control such as the economy, which is due to market forces, or crime, which is handled first at the local/county level. Voters should be provided the candidate’s detailed proposed solutions if they are elected.
Tyler Kistner’s military service is admirable but lacks information regarding broad experience or abilities to be a legislator. His belief that he will affect changes just by his election is not credible. In the debate with his opponent, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, Kistner’s demonstrated rudeness revealed that he probably would be an ineffective 2nd District representative.
Written responses to the set of the same questions requested by the media provide a better source to inform voters in order to compare and contrast the candidates. Unfortunately, Tyler Kistner did not provide responses to the set of questions requested by either the APG of East Central Minnesota Editorial Board or WCCO. This is a disservice to the voters.
Having confidence that those elected have the skills, experience, ability, and demeanor to actually represent all Minnesotans is important. Rep. Angie Craig has demonstrated these attributes.
The current statewide officeholders in Eagan also have the knowledge about their offices and should be reelected. The choices made by the voters is important for the future of Minnesota and the United States.
DENNIS CALLINAN
Eagan
