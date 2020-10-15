To the editor:
Two letters writers (Sept. 24) lauded the “hard work” and “bipartisan solutions” U.S. Rep. Angie Craig employs to better the lives of her constituents. Other previous letter writers have praised Craig for sponsoring or co-sponsoring legislation. A few facts shine some light on Craig’s “accomplishments.”
As of Sept. 28 in the 116th Congress, 9,764 bills were introduced in the House, 854 passed and 103 became law. Of the 103, 22 were to name federal structures, 19 were to fund the government and three were to mint coins (www.congress.gov). Over 629 days, once every 6.1 days the House has one bill that becomes law. This does not qualify as hard work.
Before the naysayers can start with the nasty Republican Senate holding up hundreds of pieces of meaningful legislation, let us consider the possibility that if there were bipartisan attempts to find solutions maybe infrastructure, prescription drugs, health care costs, fixing Medicare and Social Security, addressing the ballooning deficit, and a host of other matters could be addressed. I don’t think many readers would categorize Nancy Pelosi as bipartisan, so when Craig votes 97% of the time with Pelosi one might find the claim of Craig being bipartisan farfetched (https://projects.propublica.org).
Craig has sponsored 26 bills and co-sponsored 515 (www.congress.gov). Of the 26 sponsored bills, two have passed the House and zero have become law. Of the 515 co-sponsored bills, 96 have passed the House and 11 have become law. Of the 11 that have become law two were to mint coins in honor of distinguished citizens. Craig’s success rate for sponsored bills becoming law is 0% and it’s 2% for cosponsored bills becoming law. With this legislative success rate, it is hard to understand why the U.S. Chamber of Commerce would endorse Craig. Could it possibly be that the endorsement comes because Craig sits on the House Small Business Committee, small businesses being a key constituent of the Chamber? Is the Chamber hedging their bet?
At the end of the day, results should be the final measure of one’s effectiveness, and on that point Craig has not measured up.
Richard Goldsworthy
Lakeville
