To the editor:

The Donald Trump-endorsed Tyler Kistner is not who we need in Congress. It is no wonder Trump endorsed him. At Trump’s and Rudy Giuliani’s urging, Kistner unsuccessfully sued to halt the certification of Minnesota’s election results and continued to perpetuate the Big Lie throughout 2021. Thankfully law and order prevailed and the Minnesota Supreme Court threw out the meritless suit. Kistner also echoed Trump’s quacky coronavirus treatment schemes like injecting disinfectants into people with his own bizarre claims that hospitals could cure COVID-19 with “zinc and malaria type cures.”

