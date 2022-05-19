In perhaps one of the most divided political environments in the last several decades we are very lucky to have a representative who is working to bring people together. Just recently U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Prior Lake, was cited as being in the top 15% of the most bipartisan members of Congress. She was ranked 65th out of 435 members, and was honored to have had over 80% of her introduced bills being bipartisan. She ran as an independent voice for her constituents, representing all of the members of her district, Republican, Democratic, and Independent.
In the 2020 election she was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Congress, citing her bipartisan record of pro-growth and pro-small business policies. Angie Craig belongs to the Congressional Bipartisan Working Group, an organization of Republican and Democratic members of Congress who are dedicated to working together to advance bipartisan legislation and foster dialogue between both sides of the aisle.
I hope bipartisan leaders like Angie Craig will help to facilitate a dialogue between business and consumers, so that both can survive this difficult time. We need to get beyond the strong and hard positions of competing interests, and we need to have people like Representative Craig to help stimulate and facilitate the dialogue. Just recently she has introduced legislation that will affect health care for us all, putting some limits on the huge medical expenses and drug costs, and trying to moderate the health care economy so that all sides can thrive and feel they are contributing to our national success.
So, let’s make sure we continue to send moderate bipartisan leaders, such as Representative Craig, to Congress to facilitate our country moving forward for all of us.
