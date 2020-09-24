To the editor:
From my point of view, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has earned our votes for reelection to U.S. Congress. Since her election in 2018, she has rolled up her sleeves and worked hard for local folks. She is quite active in the community and communicates well to constituents. Her committee assignments are relevant to our communities and her real life experiences as an executive in the medical field provides our district with a knowledgeable voice and partner “at the table” for that very important topic. What more could we want? Let’s return Angie Craig to U.S. Congress so she can continue to work for us.
Tom McDonough
Eagan
