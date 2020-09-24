To the editor:
COVID-19 has had a huge impact on our lives and our economy. The pandemic challenged workers and business across Minnesota, as more and more employees and owners are now struggling just to get by. Luckily, we have U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who understands that we need bipartisan solutions that can restart our economy and the local businesses that enrich our communities.
But I am not the only one who feels that way. This past week, Angie was endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, our country’s largest pro-growth business organization. The Chamber is supporting Angie because she has real world experience in creating solutions for Minnesota businesses. She does this by reaching across the aisle to find common ground that puts local businesses first. On top of that, Angie has received support from Minnesota’s labor movement, including Minnesota’s AFL-CIO — so we know that she is fighting for workers and businesses alike.
We need more leaders in Washington who put aside political differences and do what public servants are meant to do: help their constituents. Angie Craig is one of those leaders. She stands up for working people while also partnering with industry and small businesses to ensure our economy recovers and continues to create jobs for hardworking Minnesotans. She brings people together and does whatever she can to help Minnesotans, even during an unprecedented global pandemic. We are lucky to have her as our representative.
Sue Hall
Apple Valley
